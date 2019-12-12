Toddler Accidentally Shoots Mom in Fort Lauderdale

A Broward County woman was rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon, after her child accidentally shot her inside a car in Fort Lauderdale.

Police officials say the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald’s located at at 2510 West Broward Blvd.

Witnesses stated the woman appeared to be shot in the leg, although that has not been confirmed by police.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and is expected to recover from her injuries.

The father was at the scene as first responders took the mother to the hospital, but it is unclear where he was when the toddler pulled the trigger.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details are known at this time.