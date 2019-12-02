Together Again in Vegas: Reba and Brooks & Dunn return to Sin City in 2020

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.Reba McEntire will be hitting the road on a solo tour next year, but that won’t keep her from doing two dozen more dates with Brooks & Dunn in Sin City in 2020.

This will be the fifth year for Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, making it the longest-running country residency in the gambling mecca’s history. The show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace features more than thirty hits, plus a ten-piece band made up of players who work with both Reba and B&D.

The three friends, who first toured together in 1993, kick off their remaining 2019 shows on Wednesday.

Pre-sales for the new dates start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

Here’s the 2020 itinerary for Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas:

April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

June 10, 12, 13, 16, 19, 20

October 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

December 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

