Toilet is heard flushing during Supreme Court oral argument conference call

Troubles with teleconferences.

During the Supreme Court’s oral arguments held over the phone on Wednesday a sound of a toilet flush can be heard while attorney Roman Martinez was speaking about the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

As heard in audio of the incident, Martinez, ignored the sound and continued with his arguments.

It is not known who forgot to hit the “mute” button while listening to Martinez speak.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Ajit Pai, responded to the flush via Twitter:

To be clear, the @FCC does not construe the flushing of a toilet immediately after counsel said "what the FCC has said" to reflect a substantive judgment of the Supreme Court, or of any Justice thereof, regarding an agency determination. #SCOTUS https://t.co/cghyBfn7rE — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 6, 2020

Since the coronavirus pandemic caused many to began working remotely I’m sure these technical difficulties have happened to just about anyone.