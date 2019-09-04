Tolls to Resume on FL Roadways This Week

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that toll collections will be reinstated Thursday, after they were suspended ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

On Thursday, tolls on the following roads will be reinstated:

– Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821) – I-95 Express Lanes – I-595 Express Lanes – I-75 Express Lanes – Alligator Alley

On Friday, tolls on these roads will be reinstated:

– The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)

– Beachline Expressway (SR 528)

– Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)

– SR 417

– SR 429

The Central Florida Expressway Authority will also resume collecting tolls on Friday on the following roads:

– SR 408

– SR 414

– SR 451

– SR 453

– SR 538

– SR 551

On Saturday, toll collection will resume on the following roads:

– First Coast Expressway (SR 23)

– I-295 Express Lanes