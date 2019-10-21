Tom Brady Denies Making Fun of Bob Kraft’s Jupiter Prostitution Arrest in Netflix Cameo

New England Patriots star Tom Brady is slamming the media for suggesting he’s trying to mock the team’s owner Robert Kraft.

Earlier this year, Kraft pleaded not guilty to charges he solicited prostitution at a Jupiter strip mall spa called Orchids of Asia.

That spa bears a striking resemblance to a fictional spa in the new Netflix show “Living with Yourself” where Brady makes a cameo in the first episode.

He’s seen walking out of the spa and taking a relaxed breath then asks another customer, “first time?” Brady looks sheepish and says it’s his sixth 6th…a nod to the number of Super Bowls he has won.

Tom Brady answers questions about his cameo on a Netflix show and he wasn’t happy. pic.twitter.com/WpI7mrfGJy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2019

Brady says the whole thing was shot on green screen and he had no idea what the final cut would look like. He is insisting the joke had nothing to do with the Pats owner.

The TV show script was reportedly written before Kraft’s legal issues.