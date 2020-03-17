Tom Brady: I will NOT return to New England, Could the Goat be headed to Tampa Bay?

Patriots’ franchise QB Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will not return to the team for the 2020 season.

Brady, who is a free agent, made the announcement on Twitter.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady said in an open letter to the Patriots organization.

The Patriots drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season as the backup to Drew Bledsoe, he took over the starting job when Bledsoe got hurt in 2001. He then went on to lead the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories in four years, and has held the starting job in New England ever since.

As New England’s quarterback, Brady has won six Super Bowls, nine AFC Championships and an astounding 17 divisional titles. He holds the NFL record by playoff wins by a quarterback, with 30.

As a free agent, Brady is free to sign with any team, but there are rumors Brady could be headed to the LA Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL’s free agency opened on Monday.

Cody Kessler and Jarrett Stidham are the two quarterbacks currently on the Patriots’ roster.