Tom Brady mistakenly enters Florida man’s home

It seems as though it hasn’t been the easiest transition for Tom Brady who signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 years and winning 6 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

A man told TMZ Sports that Tom Brady mistakenly walked into his Tampa Bay home earlier this month.

David Kramer of Florida said that he had his front door open on April 7th when Brady walked into his home and dropped his duffel bags on the floor.

Kramer said he was sitting in his kitchen doing some work and greeted the quarterback. Brady had a confused look on his face and then said to him, “Am I in the wrong house?”

Brady was actually suppose to meet Bucaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, which is Kramer’s next door neighbor.

According to Kramer, Brady apologized and made his way out of the wrong house to the correct one.

Tom Brady was also recently kicked out of a park in Tampa where officials say he was working out alone.