Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Return to U.S. After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are back in the United States, after going into self-quarantine in Australia.

Hanks tweeted Saturday:

The couple tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks was doing pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. However, production on the project has been suspended due to the pandemic.

Hanks and Wilson had shared their experience in isolation, offered advice to those who are sheltering in place.