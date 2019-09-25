Tomato Temper-Tantrum Lands FL Girl in Jail

A Florida teen is behind bars for attacking her family over tomatoes, according to police.

Callahan police say 19-year-old Katie Jade Gates became angry when she was denied an extra helping of tomatoes at the dinner table.

As the tension built, Gates allegedly threw a water bottle at her grandfather, a cigarette pack at her great-grandmother, and then threatened her grandfather with a knife when he tried to confront her.

Family members claim Gates threatened to stab him in his “f-ing face” as she chased the man around.

Police were called, and they arrested her at the scene.

She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a person over 65.

No other information is available at this time.