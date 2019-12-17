Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Released

Maverick (Tom Cruise) is making his return to the big screen.

The trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” was released yesterday and will follow-up the 1986 movie, with Tom Cruise playing Maverick.

The sequel takes place 30-years later and hosts a new cohort of U.S. Navy fighter pilots to be trained by the incomparable Maverick.

The trailer foreshadows advanced aviation, turbulence among the new group and even a military funeral.

One of the new characters played by Miles Teller is reported by USA Today to be the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released summer 2020.