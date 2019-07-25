Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County

A Tornado warning has been issued in Palm Beach County until 4: 15 p.m., EST.

At 3:46 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake park to Pall Beach International Airport.

“HAZARD – 60MPH winds gusts and quarter size hail,” says The Miami National Weather Service.

Alert: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Palm Beach County. Live stream on @CBS12 here https://t.co/DMezEbzuhr pic.twitter.com/InjjKMzwZp — Michael Ehrenberg (@MichaelCBS12) July 25, 2019



Those in the area of Haverhill are advised to seek shelter.