Tortuga Music Festival postponed to October

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAnother country music festival has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Tortuga Music Festival will move from April to October. The Florida-based festival, which was originally scheduled to take place April 17-19, will now take over Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park on October 2-4. Headliners Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are still slated to perform, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Runaway June and many more.

The mixed-genre festival is also drawing the likes of Pitbull, Barenaked Ladies and Vanilla Ice. Country up-and-comers Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Tenille Arts and others will also take the stage.

Passes already purchased for the original April dates will be honored at the event in October.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.