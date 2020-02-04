Tortuga Music Festival unveils "Next from Nashville" lineup

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesTenille Arts, Cale Dodds, Brandon Ratcliff and Hailey Whitters are among the up-and-coming country acts slated to appear at 2020 Tortuga Music Festival.

The Florida-based festival has announced the lineup for the second annual "Next from Nashville" stage that offers a platform to several rising country stars.

Chris Stapleton collaborator Kendell Marvel, new trio Avenue Beat, Niko Moon and many others have also been tapped for the festival's third stage. They'll perform alongside headlining acts Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw as the three-day festival takes over the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in April.

The multi-genre soiree will also feature Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Pitbull, Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies and more.

The Tortuga Music Festival takes place April 17-19.

