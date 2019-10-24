NEW COUNTRY 103.1 – TORTUGA TRICK OR TREAT SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: New Country 103.2 Tortuga Trick or Treat Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 18 years or older and residents of South Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its radio station New Country 103.1 WIRK, (the “Sponsor”), Dunkin’ Donuts, Live Nation (collectively, the “Promotional Participant”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor and Promotional Participant, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes shall begin on October 31, 2019 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on October 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET (“Sweepstakes Period”).

How to Enter & Win. To enter, visit the Dunkin’ Donuts in Greenacres located at 3098 S Jog Road on Halloween 2019 during the Sweepstakes Period, dress up in your favorite Halloween costume, and drive up to the Tortuga Trick or Treat with Tim & Chelsea in the Morning at the Dunkin’ (the “Event”) and you could receive either a trick (consisting of Sponsor-specified New Country 103.1 swag), or a Treat as determined randomly at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Odds of being randomly selected as a Treat winner depends on the number of eligible people at the Event divided by the number of Treat Prizes available. If you are a Treat winner, you will be handed a Certificate which you will need to bring to the Station to claim your passes as set forth in Official Rule #5.

Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARV”) –Twelve (12) Treat Prizes – Two (2) passes to Tortuga 2020 and Sponsor-specified New Country 103.1 Swag. ARV: $250.00 each. Passes are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the passes. Passes may not be sole on eBay, Craigslist or similar third party site. Prize does not include transportation or parking. The winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize or portion thereof for one of equal or greater value if the specific prize or any element thereof is not available at the time of the awarding of the prize. Sponsor is not responsible if the Concert is postponed, delayed, or cancelled for any reason. Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No cash or other substitution allowed by winner except Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. All local, state, and federal taxes on the Prizes are winner’s sole responsibility. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Sponsor is not liable in the event any meet and greet portion of any prize does not occur for any reason. Prize may not be substituted by winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value. The winner may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The winner and his/her guest acknowledges and agree that if any alcohol is consumed by the winner and his/her guest, such alcohol consumption is at the sole discretion of the winner and his/her guest and the sponsors are not responsible for any cost or circumstances resulting from such alcohol purchases/consumption. Winner’s guest must be 18 years of age or older.

Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, as a condition of being named an official winner, each potential winner must claim his/her prize in person at 103.1 WIRK located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) within three (3) business days of the day he or she wins to verify that he/she is the qualified winner and may be required to sign a Publicity and Liability Release (“Release”) upon (and as a condition of) picking up the Prize. Failure to comply with this deadline shall be deemed to be the winner’s forfeiture of his or her right to claim the Prize. The winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting acceptable identification ( g. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification).

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website. For names of the Treat winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Tortuga Trick or Treat Sweepstakes Winners, New Country 103.1 WIRK, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.