“Tourist”: Miranda Lambert previews “the song on the record I want to live out the most”

Miranda Lambert is getting closer to releasing her next studio album, Palomino, and the singer shared some of the project’s backstory via one of its songs.

The singer posted a clip on social media of an unreleased song called “Tourist,” along with a photo montage of herself traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, plus friends and family.

“‘Tourist’ was the first song we wrote for Palomino and it set the tone for the record,” Miranda explains. “I’ve toured, but I haven’t really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most.”

Travel is a theme throughout Palomino, with many of its songs written about towns and cities across the country — and the colorful characters who live there. The lead single is “If I Was a Cowboy,” and Miranda has also previewed the album with songs like “Strange” and “Actin’ Up.”

The full project comes out on Friday.

