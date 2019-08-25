Tourist with Measles May Have Exposed Hundreds at Disneyland, Other LA Destinations

Health officials believe that a teenager traveling in Southern California may have exposed hundreds of people to the measles while visiting popular tourist destinations.

The girl, who is visiting from New Zealand, was contagious with the measles when she spent time at the Disneyland, Universal Studios and Madame Tussauds in Hollywood this month.

That prompted officials in Los Angeles and Orange counties to issue health alerts.

Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks, also issued a statement that reads, “We were notified that the tourist visited multiple Southern California locations and have been advised by Orange County Health Care Agency that the risk to cast and guests is likely low.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through coughing and sneezing. It can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms typically appear about nine to 12 days after a person has been infected, and they begin with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis or red, watery eyes. That is usually followed by a fever and a rash two or three days later.

To date, there have been 16 confirmed measles cases among Los Angeles County residents this year, in addition to 11 nonresident measles cases in the Los Angeles area, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.