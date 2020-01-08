TR, Luke Combs, Kane, Dan + Shay, members of OD, and more score a CMA Triple Play in 2020

Country Music Association

Country Music AssociationThe Country Music Association is gearing up to hand out its annual Triple Play Awards, honoring songwriters who’ve managed to score three number ones in the past twelve months.

This year’s class boasts an impressive sixteen members, including Ashley Gorley, who’ll pick up three Triple Play Awards for writing an incredible nine number ones since last year.

There are plenty of artists who’ll be adding to their collection of awards as well: Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay, Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen, and HARDY.

TR’s being honored for “Sixteen,” “Look What God Gave Her,” and “Remember You Young,” while Luke’s picking up a trophy for “She Got the Best of Me,” “Beautiful Crazy,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Kane’s number ones are “Lose It,” “Good As You,” and “One Thing Right,” his collaboration with Marshmello.

“Speechless,” “All to Myself,” and “10,000 Hours” are Dan + Shay’s chart toppers, while the guys from OD wrote their own band’s “Hotel Key” and “Make It Sweet,” as well as Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away.”

HARDY’s responsible for Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down,” and FGL’s “Simple.”

The 11th annual CMA Triple Play Awards will be handed out during an industry-only luncheon on Tuesday, February 25.

Tickets to a special show that night at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works go on sale Friday. Honoree Ross Copperman will host, performing alongside fellow Triple Play winners Justin Ebach, Jon Nite, Bobby Pinson, and Jordan Reynolds.

Jesse Frasure and Josh Osborne round out the 2020 recipients.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.