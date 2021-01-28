Trace Adkins gears up for 'Trace 25: Still Dreamin’ Out Loud' livestream show

Courtesy of LiveXLive/Essential Broadcast Media

Trace Adkins’ 25th anniversary of being in the music business is just around the corner, and the singer’s planning to celebrate with an hour-long livestreamed show revisiting some of his all-time greatest hits.

Hosted by CMT’s Cody Allan, the show will be Trace’s first-ever livestreamed show with a full band. The event will air live from Franklin, Tennessee. In addition to his performance, Trace will share some of the stories behind his songs.



The show is a partnership with LiveXLive, and tickets are available now. Packages include a 24-hour rewatch pass, as well as an assortment of merch items and a limited number of VIP options that include a virtual meet-and-greet with Trace.

The show takes place on February 27 at 8PM ET.



In addition to a slew of hits that includes “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Every Light in the House” and many more, Trace recently released his newest EP, Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy. The lead single from the project is “Better Off.”





By Carena Liptak

