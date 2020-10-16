Trace Adkins is “Better Off” with the release of his newest EP, 'Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy'

Chase Lauer

Trace Adkins’ Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy EP arrives today, and the singer celebrated his six-song batch of tunes with a performance of “Better Off,” the leading track, on NBC’s The TODAY Show.



Trace tuned into the show from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, with a performance airing Friday morning during the 10AM hour.



“Better Off” came out in March, the first taste of Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy and the first new music from the “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” hitmaker since 2017. It’s also his first project since inking a new deal with Verge Records, and Trace said he was thrilled to celebrate the release of his next musical chapter.



“It was a lot of fun to get back into the studio with [Verge Records head] Mickey Jack [Cones] and [songwriter/producer] Bart [Butler] on this EP, and I couldn’t be prouder of these songs from some of my favorite writers,” the singer reflects. “I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Among the impressive roster of songwriters Trace tapped to help him write his new EP are two names likely familiar to country fans. TJ Osborne and John Osborne of the duo Brothers Osborne co-wrote “Big,” the fourth track on the EP.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



