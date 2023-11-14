Tracy Lawrence taps Lee Brice, Priscilla Block + more for 2023 Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert

ABC/Larry McCormack

It’s time to fry up some turkey for a good cause, y’all.

Country icon Tracy Lawrence has announced his 18th annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. The event will take place Tuesday, November 21, at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon.

This year’s performance lineup features Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard.

“I’m very excited for this year’s 18th annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert,” Tracy shares. “We have the opportunity to fry 1,200 turkeys again this year which allows us to continue to help feed those in Middle Tennessee and eight of our surrounding counties. It is really special to have the community come together to help those in need.”

Since its launch, Mission: Possible has fried over 7,600 turkeys, provided more than 73,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee and donated over $850,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission. In 2022, the concert raised $250,000, the largest sum raised through the TurkeyFry event to date.

For tickets to Tracy’s upcoming Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert, visit axs.com.

