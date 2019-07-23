[Trailer] First Look At Lifetime’s Biopic ‘Patsy & Loretta’

Country icons Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn are headed to the small screen in a NEW biopic, Patsy & Loretta.

The Lifetime Movie explores Lynn’s start in country music with the help of Cline, who was already a well-known in country singer, and shares the true life story of their friendship, challenges, and achievements both personally and professionally, and the tragic plane crash that took Cline’s life in 1963.

The movie stars former Smash actress Megan Hilty as Cline and Broadway star Jessie Mueller as Lynn.

Patsy & Loretta premieres this fall on Lifetime.