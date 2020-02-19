[Trailer] Kane Brown Mini-Doc. “Velocity”

Kane Brown shot to fame after posting videos to social media, the mini-doc “Velocity” will explore how he went from viral videos, to sold out arenas.

'Velocity’ provides an exclusive look into @kanebrown’s meteoric rise to superstardom, from his early days posting clips on social media, to his first headlining show at @STAPLESCenter. Watch the full mini-doc on our YouTube page (coming soon): https://t.co/gNwtvZdrrd. pic.twitter.com/V4EHlO28BX — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) February 18, 2020

The doc features behind-the-scenes stuff plus interviews, and concert footage.

“Velocity” premieres tomorrow (Feb 20) on Amazon.