Train Hits Two Vehicles in Lake Worth Beach; One Person Reportedly Injured

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials report that a Tri-Rail train hit two vehicles Thursday evening on the tracks at 6th Avenue South near the I-95 overpass in Lake Worth Beach.

The crash happened at 6:34 p.m.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.

I-95 off-ramp right lanes were blocked, according to 511.com.

The tracks serve both Tri-Rail and freight trains.

Train vs Vehicle

6th Ave South and I95 @PBCFR on location, roadway is closed both eastbound and westbound, avoid the area, Train Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 26, 2019

Eight people were involved in the accident, one of whom was injured, according to fire officials. The person, an adult woman, was taken to a local trauma hospital.