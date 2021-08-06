Travel down the ‘Dirt Road’ of triumph and tragedy with Luke Bryan in new docuseries

IMDb TV

You can now watch all five episodes of Luke Bryan‘s new docuseries, My Dirt Road Diary, via Amazon’s free streaming service, IMDb TV.

When approached with the idea, the five-time Entertainer of the Year candidly admits his initial attitude about the project was basically “bah humbug.” But it wasn’t long before he changed his mind.

“Once I started seeing it being put together,” he explains, “and once we started going back and finding older videos from my childhood and stuff like that, it really started being emotional and special.”

“And then once we started seeing all of the footage that [Executive Producer and Director] Michael Monaco had gotten while being on tour with me,” he continues, “and even that emotion of the backstage area when I won my first Entertainer of the Year was just worth its weight in gold. So as this thing came together, I got more and more emotionally invested.”

Luke’s also motivated by the deeper message of the series, which follows how he dealt with the loss of his brother, sister, and brother-in-law simultaneously as his country music dreams became reality.

“I’m excited for the potential to help people heal through tragedy and be inspired through tragedy in the ups and downs in life,” Luke reflects. “So many people deal with that and are going through that constantly.”

“So I hope that they can watch this and really understand that there is a light on the other side,” he adds.

You can also stream or download Luke’s new track, “Songs You’ve Never Heard,” inspired by his late brother, whom Luke remembers as the consummate music lover.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.