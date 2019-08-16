Travel nightmare: U.S. Customs system goes down

Have a flight to catch tonight? Well you may be in for a longer wait time than usual.

Sources are reporting that due to a failure in the U.S Customs computer system, several airports around the US are experiencing difficulties with checking people in.

Airport employees are now being forced to manually check in guest which is resulting in extremely long wait times.

While it is unclear what caused the system to go down, TMZ is reporting that some sources believe that it may be the result of a cyber attack. This working theory, however, has not been confirmed.

JFK, LAX and Dulles are just some of the airports being affected.

JFK has since released a statement informing passengers of the outage and asking them to check their flights before coming to the airport.

“Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”

This is a developing story.

Read more here.