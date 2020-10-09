Travis Denning raises a cold one to the "Goodyears"

UMG Nashville

Travis Denning honors the “Goodyears” with his new song.

Becoming a fan favorite since Travis debuted it in his live set, “Goodyears” calls on wordplay to pay homage to the simple pleasures of small town life, from cracking open a cold beer on a Friday night to rolling down country lanes on trusty Good Year tires.

“Rollin’ on them Goodyears/Flyin’ on them high times/Circle K cold beer/Growin’ up on a Friday night,” the Georgia native croons over a modest, guitar-driven melody.

Travis describes the song as a personal “creed,” noting how his parents instilled in him the values of hard work and earning what you get in life.

“I grew up surrounded by people who knew that, and knew that sometimes the things we work for don’t come easy. There’s no denying the bad times make the good even better,” Travis elaborates in a statement. “But when they do come, we sure know how to stop and take it all in. I think that’s something we can all relate to right now.”

Travis topped the country charts earlier this year with “After a Few,” a song that’s also earned him a CMT Award nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year. He’ll perform the single during the ceremony on October 21, airing at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.