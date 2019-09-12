Treasure Coast Braces for “Nude Feud” Over Clothing Optional Beach

The Treasure Coast may soon get its first official nude beach.

The St. Lucie County Commission is expected to vote on it soon, but is prepared for a nude feud.

Some people say Blind Creek Beach at 5460 South Ocean Drive is paradise, but others say they would never come here for any reason.

Blind Creek Beach is already known to some as a nude beach. Now, the county may put up signs and officially designate it as such.

The signs would also serve as a warning for families who may stumble upon the naked bathers by accident.

The county sees financial benefits to having a nude beach because it might be a big tourist attraction.

“It’s already been utilized as a clothing optional beach. Giving it an official designation would help separate people who might inadvertently go to that beach with their family and not expect to see naked people,” said Erick Gill, the spokesperson for St. Lucie County.

The county commission is expected to take a vote on the matter before the end of the year.