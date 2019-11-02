Treasure Coast man wielding sword killed by police

A Florida is dead after, police say, he wielded a sword and yelled at them to shoot him.

Michael Kifer, 29, died early Saturday morning after a confrontation with police Friday at his Vero Beach home.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office noted they were called to the residence twice that same day before the fatal incident occurred.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Kifer, who they say was armed with a knife and appeared to be drunk or high.

Kifer had reportedly made threats over the phone to harm another person before their arrival.

The suspect then fled on foot, reappeared with a hatchet, and was chased back into his home by deputies, according to IRCSO.

After multiple failed attempts trying to get into contact with Kifer inside his home, an IRC SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the SWAT and CNT teams made their way into the home, IRC deputies continued to try and make contact with Kifer.

Deputies noticed movement in a bedroom, confirmed by family members to be Kifer’s room, prompting SWAT to breach the window where they found Kifer wielding a small sword with a 12-inch blade.

As Kifer wielded the sword, he screamed, “shoot me!” as well as other profanities at law enforcement agents.

Law enforcement attempted to subdue the suspect without deadly force.

But after firing multiple bean bag rounds at Kifer, tasing him, and issuing various warnings, he charged law enforcement with the weapon forcing them to return fire and later kill the suspect.

“Our deputies deployed four less-lethal beanbag rounds and four taser cartridges in an attempt to take Kifer into custody without incident. None of these had any effect on Kifer,” Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said. “He was set on committing suicide by law enforcement last night, and he forced our hand where we had to take action.”

“These are unfortunate situations, but we are proud of the work of the brave men and women of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office who did their best last night to bring this very dangerous situation to a resolution,” Sheriff Loar added.

The deputy who discharged his weapon was put on paid administrative leave, which is standard, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy and toxicology will be conducted as part of the investigation.