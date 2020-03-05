Treasure Hunters find Ancient Coins on Treasure Coast

Two Florida residents armed with metal detectors made an amazing discovery on the state’s Treasure Coast.
The men were searching for treasure on a public beach when they discovered 22 Spanish coins believed to be from a shipwreck more than 300 years old.
The silver is estimated to be worth about $6,000 in all and, because they were found on land and not in the ocean, they can keep their prize and don’t need a permit.

