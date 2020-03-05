Two Florida residents armed with metal detectors made an amazing discovery on the state’s Treasure Coast.
The men were searching for treasure on a public beach when they discovered 22 Spanish coins believed to be from a shipwreck more than 300 years old.
The silver is estimated to be worth about $6,000 in all and, because they were found on land and not in the ocean, they can keep their prize and don’t need a permit.
Treasure Hunters find Ancient Coins on Treasure Coast
Two Florida residents armed with metal detectors made an amazing discovery on the state’s Treasure Coast.