Trevor Noah to return as host for 2023 Grammy Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trevor Noah is pulling a hat trick and will return to the Grammy’s stage as host. This will mark his third consecutive hosting stint.

Noah will act as master of ceremonies at the 65th annual Grammy Awards and induct a new class of Grammy winners on Sunday, February 5. He confirmed his appointment on Instagram and said he is “super excited” to return as host.

Noah previously held down the fort for the pandemic-delayed 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, and the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021.

Noah’s return to the Grammys continues a streak started by LL Cool J in 2012, where every host returned for a consecutive stint. James Corden hosted both the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, followed by Alicia Keys‘ back-to-back appearances in 2019 and 2020.

Beyoncé heads into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations. Kendrick Lamar is next with eight nods, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven.

Next year’s awards show will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 5. The ceremony will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.