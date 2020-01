The trial of a man who is accused of hiring a hit-man to kill his pregnant wife is underway.

Police say 33-year-old Euri Jenkings is facing a charge of first degree murder with a firearm in the killing of Makeva Jenkins at their home near Lake Worth in June 2017.

Court records showed Jenkins paid a friend, Joevan Joseph, $1500 to kill his wife.

Joseph pleaded guilty last year to second degree murder and agreed to testify against Jenkins.

The jury selection began on Tuesday.