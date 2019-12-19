Trial delayed for Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz

On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz’s legal team asked a judge to delay the trial that was scheduled for January.
The trial for Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz will not begin until next summer, according to reports.
Cruz’s trial was suppose to start next month, but his legal team fears that the trial is moving too fast . Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she will most likely begin jury selection over the summer for what will be perhaps the “biggest trial in the county’s history.”
Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after he shot and killed several students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.