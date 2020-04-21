Trial of potential coronavirus vaccine set to begin in UK

The British government funding two clinical trials of potential vaccines for the new coronavirus. The first trial will begin Thursday.

The trials will be conducted at Oxford University and Imperial College London.

The project at Imperial will receive 22.5 million pounds ($28 million) to support its phase-two clinical trials, while Oxford’s will be trialed on people beginning Thursday and will be granted 20 million pounds ($24.5 million).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the government will invest in manufacturing capacity if either or both vaccines end up working.