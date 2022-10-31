Trick or treat: Country stars celebrate Halloween

ABC/Randy Holmes

Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce are among the country artists getting into the Halloween spirit.

Dressed as Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Thomas took to Instagram Stories to whip up a concoction with his tequila, Dos Primos. Known as the “Spooky Tom,” the cocktail is made of an ounce and a half of Dos Primos with grenadine, orange juice and a dash of activated charcoal to make it “real Halloween-y,” topped off with an eyeball.

Carly shared a throwback Halloween photo of herself dressed as a cat in an all-black outfit with cheetah-print ears and glittery gloves. “I’m a cat, duh!” she captions the photo.

Maren and crew, including Jennifer Nettles, dressed up as the cast of the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, with Maren leading the choir in a performance of a season 2 song. Jennifer reprises her role as Aimee Lee Gemstone, who she portrayed on the show.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs‘ wife, Nicole, dressed up as a ghoul and had some fun posing in a corn maze.

Rather than donning a costume, Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to show off pictures of fans who are dressing as her for Halloween, including one young fan who recreated the cover of her Palomino album and another who found a replica of the blue jumpsuit she wore at the 2021 CMA Awards.

