Triple Murder in Miami Prompts Amber Alert for Baby

A triple homicide has prompted an Amber Alert this morning for a missing week old baby in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The child, Andrew Caballeiro, was last seen at a home in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Ave. according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Three women were found dead at the same home yesterday.

Miami-Dade police said the baby may be in the company of 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, though they didn’t immediately call the man a suspect in the slayings.

He and the child may be traveling in a 2001, white Chevrolet Express with Florida tag number HETY13.

The vehicle has a decal of “Nesty School Services” on it. The vehicle is a passenger van. On the back left door there is a decal of “Caution: Transporting Children.”

If you spot the vehicle, do not approach it and call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-2400 or 911.