Trisha was 'In Pieces' about hosting 'CMA Country Christmas,' until Garth gave her some advice

ABC/Mark LevineEven though Trisha Yearwood stars in Trisha's Southern Kitchen every Saturday on Food Network, she admits she wondered if she was ready to host the CMA Country Christmas special for the first time this year.

But her superstar husband -- seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks -- calmed her fears the morning of the taping with some simple advice.

"I was really nervous and freaking out when I was leaving," Trisha reveals. "I was saying, 'I don't feel prepared. I'm really nervous about it.'"

"And he said, 'Just go in there and tell them that you're nervous,'" she tells ABC Audio. "And I said, 'No, I have to be perfect. I have to go in and pretend everything's perfect!'"

"But the first thing I did was walk in and say, 'I'm really nervous about this,'" Trisha continues. "And that just kind of lets you take a breath and go, 'Okay, everything's gonna be fine.'"

"He's like, 'You know what you're doing. Don't worry about it. Just let it go,'" she adds.

In addition to her hosting duties, Trisha performs on the show four different times, kicking things off with a big production number built around a medley of "Silver Bells," "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Winter Wonderland."

She also promises to rival other CMA hosts like Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood when it comes to wardrobe changes.

Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Runaway June, Brett Young, Kristin Chenoweth and more join Trisha for the 2019 edition of CMA Country ChristmasTuesday, December 3 starting at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

