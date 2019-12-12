Trisha Yearwood discovers "You've got this, baby!" with her biggest hit in a decade

Gail Schulman/CBS

Gail Schulman/CBS When Trisha Yearwood got ready to put out her first all-new country album in more than a decade in August, she admits she wasn't focused on releasing a single, since so few female vocalists typically get played on country radio these days.

But her team at Gwendolyn Records -- named after her beloved late mother -- insisted, eventually scoring the highest debut of Trisha's nearly thirty-year career with "Every Girl in This Town."

It was empowering not only for the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, but for other women who related to the song's uplifting lyrics like "You got this, baby! So what if you don't?" as well.

"I had no expectation of what was gonna happen with it," Trisha tells ABC Audio, "And would we even have a single at radio? Because I'm a woman and I'm 55 and I really just didn't know what to expect."

"So I think it's made it such a wonderful kind of icing on the cake to see the success, and see women and girls relating to it," she reflects. "Because it just tells us it's okay to be however you are, whatever that looks like. And we need to hear that message."

"Every Girl in This Town" is currently just one spot away from country's top twenty-five.

This Sunday, you can tune in to see Trisha pay tribute to the woman who's perhaps her greatest musical hero, Linda Ronstadt, on The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. Trisha performs both "You're No Good" and "Don't Know Much" with Aaron Neville on the annual show that starts at 8 p.m ET on CBS.

