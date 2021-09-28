Trisha Yearwood jokes Garth Brooks won her heart with frozen pizza

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Best-selling author Trisha Yearwood releases her fourth cookbook today, complete with a foreword by her superstar husband, Garth Brooks.

The first time Trisha cooked for Garth, she confesses she made a Fettuccine Alfredo so heavy he needed a nap immediately afterwards. But the first time Garth cooked for her, it was pretty much love at first bite.

“I went to visit him in Oklahoma, and he asked me if I wanted pizza. I don’t think I’ve ever told this story,” Trisha reveals. “And I said, ‘Yeah, that’d be great.”

“And so he goes into the kitchen and he comes back with — first of all, they were the two for five dollar pizzas, which is fine. He still likes those,” she laughs. “He does. He came back with a pizza for him and a pizza for me. And I’m like, ‘I’m probably just gonna marry him. This is probably gonna happen…'”

“I did not eat my whole pizza, but he did eat his whole pizza, and some of my pizza,” she adds. “It was just really sweet.”

Since then, Trisha’s nicknamed her husband Gartha Stewart, he’s so good in the kitchen.

“He makes a hot pasta salad that I love,” she tells ABC Audio. “He’s got kind of a famous breakfast bowl in the second book that he makes a lot. He just made that for my birthday a couple weeks ago.”

“You know, he’ll get in there and do whatever you need,” she says. “If you want him to cook and take it over, he’ll take it over.”

Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends & Family is available now and includes 125 recipes from the host of Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and her sister, Beth Yearwood Bernard.

