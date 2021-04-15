Trisha Yearwood launches her own Pet Collection, inspired and tested by her beloved rescues Emmy and Millie

Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection

Trisha Yearwood‘s already built a reputation as the Martha Stewart of country music, with her best-selling cookbooks, long-running Food Network show, furniture line, and products in Williams-Sonoma. Now, the lifestyle guru’s adding to her empire with her own line of pet products.

To test the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, the avid animal lover turned to her two beloved rescue dogs.

“Emmy‘s all about the crunchy treats,” Trisha tells ABC Audio. “Millie‘s all about the pumpkin chews.”

With everything from waterproof collars to dog wipes, Trisha took a hands-on approach to designing her canine collection.

“The biggest things are the dog beds,” she points out. “Like I have a round bed for Emmy. That’s the way she sleeps. Millie lays flat out, so she’s got a big flat bed.”

“And my dogs are active dogs. They’re chewers. Well, the little one is,” she explains. “And so I want things to be sturdy.”

“And then really, they’re outside a lot,” Trisha continues. “They run a lot. I want the beds to go in the washing machine. So I really approached it from a practical standpoint.”

It was also important to Trisha that the beds, as well as her travel backpacks, be good-looking.

“You would never know it’s a dog backpack,” she insists, “but it’s got compartments for treats and food, collapsible water and food bowls…”

“I sent one to Mickey Guyton, and I was like, ‘I know you just had a baby, but I’m telling you, this could be a diaper bag because it’s so beautiful and it’s really cool,'” Trisha adds.

You can check out Trisha’s initial products at TrishaYearwoodPetCollection.com, as the hit-making entrepreneur eyes expansion as a way to shine a light on rescues and “try to help save a lot of animals.”

