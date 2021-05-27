Trisha Yearwood meets Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I almost asked him to sign my vaccination card!”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Country power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were in Washington, D.C. last weekend, as Garth was celebrated as a Kennedy Center Honoree. But during their time in the city, Trisha got a surprise of her own: She got to meet Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On social media, Trisha shared a snapshot of herself with the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “The opportunity to meet him and thank him in person was not lost on me,” she wrote in the caption, along with a message of encouragement to her fans to consider their vaccination options.

“I almost asked him to sign my vaccination card!” the singer added.

Trisha recently received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after coming down with the virus in February. She subsequently explained that while she fortunately made a full recovery, her lack of taste and smell were lingering symptoms that persisted even after she tested negative.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.