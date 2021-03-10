Trisha Yearwood preps a fourth serving of her best-selling recipes

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Trisha Yearwood‘s headed back into the kitchen this fall for her fourth cookbook, co-authored by her sister, Beth Yearwood Bernard.

Even with three best-selling volumes already to her credit, the esteemed vocalist believes Trisha’s Kitchen: Fast Comfort Food for Friends & Family could potentially be her best effort so far.

“I am maybe more excited about this book than any of the previous three,” she reveals. “Every single recipe in this book is something that I really love to cook and that I really enjoy. And I’m excited for other people to get a chance to try the recipes.”

With a foreword written by her famous husband, Garth Brooks, Trisha’s Kitchen still focuses on accessible recipes that are easy to replicate at home.

“It stays in that tradition of not being hard,” Trisha explains. “I don’t like to do anything that’s difficult: basic ingredients, just something that everybody can do.”

“And we’re all cooking more,” she adds, “so here’s gonna be some maybe new things to add to your arsenal of really fun, easy things that you can do at home.”

Included in the collection of 125 recipes are Garth’s Teriyaki Bowl, Trisha’s grandma’s Million Dollar Cupcakes, and Pasta Pizza Snack Mix. You’ll have to wait a bit, however, since Trisha’s Kitchen won’t be out until September 28.

In the meantime, you can catch Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET on Food Network, while Garth and Trisha’s version of “Shallow” is climbing the country chart.

