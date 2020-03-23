Trisha Yearwood to join Garth Brooks during live streamed concert

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks will have a very special guest tonight during his online concert -- his wife and fellow superstar, Trisha Yearwood.

Last week, Garth promised fans that he would do an acoustic show during tonight's edition of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G. He and his team have since been taking fans' requests with the goal of performing as many as possible within 30 minutes to an hour.

Additionally, Trisha announced via Facebook that she will be participating in the acoustic set and is inspired by the many other artists -- including as Pink, Keith Urban and Luke Combs -- bringing music to their fans during this time of self-quarantine.

“I love that everybody’s kind of reaching out and just connecting," Trisha said. "And I think that we will have a new normal, but I think that it’s going to be a normal of realizing how important these personal connections are."

The acoustic set is scheduled to begin airing at 7 p.m. ET on Inside Studio G.

