Trisha Yearwood’s cooking show nabs two Daytime Emmy nominations

Food Network

Trisha Yearwood has scored two 2021 Daytime Emmy nods for her Food Network cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

The program is nominated for “Outstanding Culinary Program” and “Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing.” In the former category, Trisha’s up against shows like PBS’ Pati’s Mexican Table, Eater’s Mise en Place and the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro.

Trisha’s nominations come as part of the nominees reveal for the event’s kids, animation and lifestyle categories, Deadline reports. The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony took place earlier this month, but winners in the newly-announced categories will be celebrated in two separate, livestreamed events on July 17 and 18.

It’s been a busy month for Trisha, who announced earlier in June that she’s planning a deluxe release of her 2019 Every Girl album for this August. The new packaging will include a new, acoustic recording of her breakout hit “She’s in Love with the Boy,” to celebrate the song’s 30th anniversary.

