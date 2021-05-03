Trisha Yearwood’s “grateful” to get COVID-19 vaccine

John Shearer/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a mask that reads “Stay Safe” while a medical professional injects her with the vaccine.

“This #EveryGirl finally got her first dose of the vaccine! To all who made this day possible, thank you,” Trisha captions the post, adding #grateful.

Trisha’s husband, Garth Brooks, announced earlier this year that Trisha had tested positive for the virus and in March, Trisha revealed that she was COVID free. Last week, she shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she still doesn’t have her full sense of taste and smell back.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about whether or not, whether to,” Trisha said about vaccine hesitancy during her Facebook Live show, Coffee Talk, over the weekend. “For me, when I found out that we were going to have a vaccine and that I was going to be able to get the vaccine and that we in the world were going to be able to be vaccinated, I cried because I feel like it’s a gift from God.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.