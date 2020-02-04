Troopers find meth, cocaine in purse labeled ‘bag full of drugs’

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a bag caught their attention when they stopped a vehicle on I-10 for speeding.

The purse was labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs.” Troopers say inside they found methamphetamine, GHB, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

The unidentified driver was arrested for drug possession.

