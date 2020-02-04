Troopers find meth, cocaine in purse labeled ‘bag full of drugs’

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a bag caught their attention when they stopped a vehicle on I-10 for speeding.
The purse was labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs.” Troopers say inside they found methamphetamine, GHB, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.
The unidentified driver was arrested for drug possession.
A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL
— FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020