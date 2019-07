A storm system located off of Florida’s Atlantic coast is no longer a tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday it will stop issuing advisories for the storm after it dissipated into a trough of low pressure this morning.

It’s centered about 60 miles east-southeast of Daytona Beach and is posing no threat to land as it moves northward.

Forecasters say the storm could still hail one to three inches of rain across the northwest Bahamas.

Related content: