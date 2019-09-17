Tropical Depression Forms in the Atlantic

Tropical depression number 10 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic and it is heading toward the Northern Leeward Islands. The system could become Tropical Storm Imelda later today.

The National Hurricane Center says it is too soon to tell if the system will affect South Florida by next week.

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…12.9N 44.9W

ABOUT 1165 MI…1870 KM ESE OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Northern Leeward Islands should monitor the

progress of this system.