Tropical Storm Arthur Forms Near Florida’s East Coast, No Threat to Land

As expected, Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the east-central coast of Florida late Saturday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the North Carolina outer banks.

A warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Arthur is currently moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected Sunday. After that time, a faster northeastward motion is expected into Monday.

Weather conditions here in South Florida are expected to improve throughout the day on Sunday, as the system pulls away from Florida.

At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC) Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 30.3 North, longitude 77.4 West.

On the forecast track, Arthur will remain well offshore the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina on Sunday, and then move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).