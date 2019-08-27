Tropical Storm Dorian Takes Aim at Florida

The 5 a.m. advisory is out for Tropical Storm Dorian and it has sustained winds of 50 miles-per-hour and is expected to be near-hurricane strength within days.

Right now, Dorian is forecast to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to West Palm Beach during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Two to five inches of rain are possible. Flooding is the biggest concern, mainly because it’s been a rainy month.

Rough seas will also be a big concern, mostly because many people will want to spend their holiday weekend on the beach or on a boat.

Latest NHC advisory here.

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch has been posted for Puerto Rico.

Dorian is moving across the Windward Islands with tropical storm force winds.

The storm will move near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a possible hurricane.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.