Tropical Storm Jerry Forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest at about 13 mph. on a forecast track toward the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.

Tropical Storm Jerry Advisory Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL102019

500 AM AST Wed Sep 18 2019

…JERRY BECOMES THE TENTH NAMED STORM OF THE 2019 SEASON…

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…14.1N 47.7W

ABOUT 960 MI…1545 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the

progress of this system.

And then there’s Imelda, flash flood watches remain in effect in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana as Tropical Depression Imelda continues moving north.